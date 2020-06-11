Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Star Wars: Episode I Darth Sidious Action Figure with Talking CommTech Chip [1212]

Star Wars: Episode I Darth Sidious Action Figure with Talking CommTech Chip [1212]
View larger

$13.99

$8.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 200611-80935-1
UPC: 076281840871
Part No: 55854400
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Frank Oz | George Lucas | Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
Studio: Hasbro
Original U.S. Release: May 19, 1999
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: Episode I Darth Sidious Action Figure with Talking CommTech Chip. The item is new and sealed. There are a few small bends and creases in the card packaging, please review photos for details.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic

Cast: Ahmed Best | Anthony Daniels | Ewan McGregor | Frank Oz | Ian McDiarmid | Jake Lloyd | Kenny Baker | Liam Neeson | Natalie Portman | Pernilla August | Ray Park | Terence Stamp | Warwick Davis
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Characters: Darth Sidious

Related Items

Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back Marvel Super Special Magazine No. 16 1980
Aladdin: Legacy of the Lost Number 2 (2010) – Radical Comics [BK12]
The Best of Hot Rod Show World Magazine Special Collector’s Edition 1989
Watchmen: Music From The Motion Picture Limited Edition Picture Vinyl
Batman: The Animated Series Second Edition 2-CD Set – Original Soundtrack from the Warner Bros. Television Series
Dragon Ball Super Group Collage 22 x 34 inch Television Series Poster
The Greatest Batman Stories Ever Told Hardcover Edition First Printing (1988)
Django, Prepare a Coffin 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1968) [9341]
Superman at Fifty: The Persistence of a Legend Hardcover Edition (1987)
Demon City Shinjuku Original Anime Film Score 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Edition

Categories

Action | Adventure | Hasbro | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *