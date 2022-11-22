Share Page Support Us
Star Wars Clone Wars Galactic Passport with Yoda Monitor Topper (PC) BRAND NEW

$16.49
$14.99
1 in stock
Game
SKU: 221123-104536
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

First image in this listing is a stock image for reference only. The item you will receive is brand new and boxed.

Star Wars: Clone Wars Adventures is a free-to-play, action-packed, direct–to-content virtual world where you can live out the thrills and excitement of Star WarsT: The Clone Wars animated TV series. Battle it out with friends alongside your favorite Star Wars characters like Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and Ahsoka Tano. Speed through space in a Starfighter and take out waves of Battle Droids in Tower Defense. Pick up a custom Protocol Droid or get stylish with legendary Star Wars outfits and items. Extend the Clone Wars adventure further with fun minigames, daily activities, events, rewards, dynamic social environments and competitions. There’s no place online like Clone Wars Adventures. Internet Connection required.

Please Note: This game was released in 2010. It is unknown if it is still compatible with modern computer systems and is being sold as a collectible only.

