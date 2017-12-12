Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Star Wars: Clone Wars Adventures Galactic Passport Kit with Yoda Monitor Topper

Star Wars: Clone Wars Adventures Galactic Passport Kit with Yoda Monitor Topper
View larger
Star Wars: Clone Wars Adventures Galactic Passport Kit with Yoda Monitor Topper
Star Wars: Clone Wars Adventures Galactic Passport Kit with Yoda Monitor Topper
Star Wars: Clone Wars Adventures Galactic Passport Kit with Yoda Monitor Topper
Star Wars: Clone Wars Adventures Galactic Passport Kit with Yoda Monitor Topper
Star Wars: Clone Wars Adventures Galactic Passport Kit with Yoda Monitor Topper
Star Wars: Clone Wars Adventures Galactic Passport Kit with Yoda Monitor Topper
Star Wars: Clone Wars Adventures Galactic Passport Kit with Yoda Monitor Topper
Star Wars: Clone Wars Adventures Galactic Passport Kit with Yoda Monitor Topper

$11.99

$8.90


1 in stock


Passport BoxSKU: 171213-68929-1
UPC: 814582418326
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures | Video Games
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Lucasfilm
Original U.S. Release: October 19, 2010
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Yoda, Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and other Jedi Knights lead the Grand Army of the Republic against the droid army of the Separatists.

Star Wars: Clone Wars Adventures is a free-to-play, action-packed, direct–to-content virtual world where you can live out the thrills and excitement of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated TV series. This Galactic Passport setup kit includes (according to the packaging):

  • 90-Day Membership
  • Unlock the Exclusive Togruta Playable Character In-Game
  • 500 Station Cash
  • Yoda Monitor Topper
  • Wallpapers, Videos & More Cool Extras

Battle it out with friends alongside your favorite Star Wars characters like Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and Ahsoka Tano. Speed through space in a Starfighter and take out waves of Battle Droids in Tower Defense. Pick up a custom Protocol Droid or get stylish with legendary Star Wars outfits and items. Extend the Clone Wars adventure further with fun minigames, daily activities, events, rewards, dynamic social environments and competitions. There’s no place online like Clone Wars Adventures. Internet Connection required.

Specifications

  • Size: 7.9 x 5.5 x 2.5 in

Cast: Ashley Eckstein | Corey Burton | Dee Bradley Baker | James Arnold Taylor | Matt Lanter | Matthew Wood | Tom Kane
Creators: George Lucas
Subject: Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Related Items

Dune Original Soundtrack Recording by Toto
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack
Robocop 2 LP Set-Silver Colored Vinyl, Includes Download Card
Miami Vice – Music from the Television Series
Atari Missile Command Tote Bag
Alien: Covenant Original Soundtrack Album Special Vinyl Edition
Bruce Lee Side Strike Childrens Apparel
HR Giger Museum Li 2 3D Heads 36 x 24 Inch Poster
Gamera 4-Movie Ultimate Collection: Volume 2 Blu-ray with Slipcover
Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan Special Edition

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Lucasfilm | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures | Video Games

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *