Star Wars: Clone Wars Adventures Galactic Passport Kit with Yoda Monitor Topper

In the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Yoda, Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and other Jedi Knights lead the Grand Army of the Republic against the droid army of the Separatists.

Star Wars: Clone Wars Adventures is a free-to-play, action-packed, direct–to-content virtual world where you can live out the thrills and excitement of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated TV series. This Galactic Passport setup kit includes (according to the packaging):

90-Day Membership

Unlock the Exclusive Togruta Playable Character In-Game

500 Station Cash

Yoda Monitor Topper

Wallpapers, Videos & More Cool Extras

Battle it out with friends alongside your favorite Star Wars characters like Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and Ahsoka Tano. Speed through space in a Starfighter and take out waves of Battle Droids in Tower Defense. Pick up a custom Protocol Droid or get stylish with legendary Star Wars outfits and items. Extend the Clone Wars adventure further with fun minigames, daily activities, events, rewards, dynamic social environments and competitions. There’s no place online like Clone Wars Adventures. Internet Connection required.

