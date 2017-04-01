Star Wars Action Fleet Republic Cruiser with Qui-Gon Jinn Galoob Ship (1999) Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace

Action Figure SKU: 170402-64241-1

Original U.S. Release: May 19, 1999

Rating: PG

For sale is a Star Wars Action Fleet Republic Cruiser featuring Qui-Gon Jinn Galoob Ship (1999) from Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace. The figure is in mint condition and still wrapped in its original packaging. The packaging is in very good shape and has slight signs of wear, along with some bends & small creases, and corner dings.

The 6-inch red and gray plastic ship is detailed perfectly and has a flip-open cockpit that holds the posable 1-inch Qui-Gon Jinn figure nicely, retractable landing gear, and an engine-starting lever that gives the rear thrusters an impressive glow.

Cast: Ahmed Best | Andy Secombe | Anthony Daniels | Brian Blessed | Ewan McGregor | Frank Oz | Hugh Quarshie | Ian McDiarmid | Jake Lloyd | Kenny Baker | Liam Neeson | Natalie Portman | Oliver Ford Davies | Pernilla August | Terence Stamp

Directors: George Lucas

