Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Star Trek: The Original TV Series Episode Illustration 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C08]

Star Trek: The Original TV Series Episode Illustration 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C08]
View larger
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Episode Illustration 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C08]
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Episode Illustration 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C08]

$39.99

$32.97


1 in stock


12 x 18 inch Canvas Art WrapSKU: 201020-82416-1
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Gene Roddenberry | George Takei | Leonard Nimoy | Nichelle Nichols | William Shatner  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Stretched Canvas
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Television
Studio: Trev
Original U.S. Release: September 8, 1966
Rating: TV-PG
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Trek: The Original TV Series Episode Illustration 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print. This canvas print celebrates “The City on the Edge of Forever” written by Harlan Ellison and directed by Joseph Pevney.

Specifications

  • Size: 12x18 in

Cast: DeForest Kelley | Eddie Paskey | George Takei | James Doohan | John Winston | Leonard Nimoy | Majel Barrett | Nichelle Nichols | Walter Koenig | William Shatner
Project Name: Star Trek: The Original Series

Related Items

Black Belt Magazine (July 1993) Brandon Lee, Jean-Claude Van Damme [9184]
Bond: Behind the Scenes Hardcover Edition – Rare Images from the Making of the Bond Films
Magic City: The Art of the Street (Die Kunst Der Strasse) Paperback (2017)
Quentin Tarantino XX 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster – Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill
RARE Bandai Digital Digimon Monsters Digivolving Garurumon (Weregarurumon) ID #56 Action Figure with Trading Card (1999)
Original MGM Press Publicity Photo of Actor David Niven [PHO892]
Classic Television Series Batmobile with Batman and Robin 1:24 Scale Metals Die-Cast Vehicle
Trivial Pursuit: AMC The Walking Dead Edition
Tales From the Hood Limited Edition Shout Factory 18 x 24 inch Promotional Poster (2017)
Funko POP Star Wars Unfinished C-3PO Exclusive Bobble-Head Figure #181

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Stretched Canvas | Television | Throwback Space | Trev