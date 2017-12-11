Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Star Trek: The Original Series Spock Portrait 24 x 36 Inch Television Poster

Star Trek: The Original Series Spock Portrait 24 x 36 Inch Television Poster
View larger

$13.99

$9.98


3 in stock


PosterSKU: 171211-68873-1
Part No: N241150
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Gene Roddenberry | Leonard Nimoy  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Television
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: September 8, 1966
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This large format poster features Leonard Nimoy in his iconic role of the Vulcan officer Mr. Spock.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: DeForest Kelley | Eddie Paskey | Gene Roddenberry | George Takei | James Doohan | John Winston | Leonard Nimoy | Majel Barrett | Nichelle Nichols | Walter Koenig | William Shatner
Subject: Star Trek: The Original Series
Authors: Gene Roddenberry

Related Items

2007 Star Wars 30th Anniversary USPS FDOI First Day Issue C-3PO R2-D2 Stamp Cover
Music to Spy By: Themes from Mission: Impossible, Man From U.N.C.L.E., The Avengers + More
The Man Who Fell To Earth 2 CD Original Soundtrack Recording
Yahtzee: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 Edition with Groot Vinyl Figure
Atari Missile Command Throw Pillow
Kick-Ass Red Mist 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens One Sheet 23 x 35 Inch Movie Poster
Blade Runner 2049 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Django Prepare A Coffin Arrow 2-Disc Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD Combo Set Spaghetti Western
Into the Night Collector’s Blu-ray Shout Factory Select Edition

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Fantasy | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Paramount Pictures | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Television | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *