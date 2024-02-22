Star Trek: The Next Generation Licensed Set of 2 Sealed 16×24 Canvas Prints, Picard, Riker [R90]

View larger $75.35

Star Trek: The Next Generation Licensed Set of 2 Sealed 16×24 Canvas Prints.

Star Trek: The Next Generation is set almost 100 years after Captain James T. Kirk’s 5-year mission and based on Gene Roddenberry’s original Star Trek TV Series. Star Trek: The Next Generation stars Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Jonathan Frakes as Commander William Thomas ‘Will’ Riker, LeVar Burton as Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge, Marina Sirtis as Counselor Deanna Troi, Brent Spiner as Lieutenant Commander Data, Michael Dorn as Lieutenant Worf, Gates McFadden as Doctor Beverly Crusher, Majel Barrett as Enterprise Computer, Wil Wheaton as Wesley Crusher, Colm Meaney as Chief Miles O’Brien, James G. Becker as Youngblood, Denise Crosby as Lieutenant Natasha ‘Tasha’ Yar, Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan, Diana Muldaur as Doctor Katherine Pulaski, Patti Yasutake as Nurse Alyssa Ogawa, Dennis Madalone as Ansata Terrorist, Michelle Forbes as Ensign Ro Laren, Rosalind Chao as Keiko O’Brien, John de Lancie as Q, Brian Bonsall as Alexander Rozhenko, and Dwight Schultz as Barclay.

Silicon Avatar

Directed by Cliff Bole, this Star Trek: The Next Generation episode stars Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Ellen Geer, and Susan Diol.

Contagion

Directed by Joseph L. Scanlan, this Star Trek: The Next Generation episode stars Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Wil Wheaton, Diana Muldaur, Thalmus Rasulala, Carolyn Seymour, Dana Sparks, Colm Meaney, and Folkert Schmidt.

This item is a 1 and 1/2 inch thick, high quality canvas print that is completely sealed in back to prevent dust from getting inside and are ready for hanging.

This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. This is the last of the discontinued product line.

Minor wear from storage, dust and minor scratches. Please review listing images for condition details.