Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Japanese Souvenir Movie Program (1986) Leonard Nimoy
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Japanese Souvenir Movie Program (1986) Leonard Nimoy
$15.99

$10.50


2 in stock


Souvenir ProgramSKU: 170220-63233-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Magazines
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: November 26, 1986
Rating: PG
Used items are not returnable and can not be refunded.
Details

These are 18-page full color Japanese Souvenir Movie Programs created for the 1986 movie Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, which was directed by Leonard Nimoy, famous for playing Spock. The item is in excellent condition, with no major folds or tears. There is some wear from years of storage, along with slight creasing and corner dings.

To save Earth from an alien probe, Admiral James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and his fugitive crew go back in time to San Francisco in 1986 to retrieve the only beings who can communicate with it – humpback whales.

Cast: Brock Peters | Catherine Hicks | DeForest Kelley | George Takei | James Doohan | Jane Wyatt | John Schuck | Leonard Nimoy | Mark Lenard | Michael Snyder | Nichelle Nichols | Robert Ellenstein | Robin Curtis | Walter Koenig | William Shatner
Directors: Leonard Nimoy

