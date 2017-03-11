Twitter
Stan Winston Creatures: Teenage Caveman Future Mutant (2001) Action Figure

Stan Winston Creatures: Teenage Caveman Future Mutant (2001) Action Figure
Stan Winston Creatures: Teenage Caveman Future Mutant (2001) Action Figure
Stan Winston Creatures: Teenage Caveman Future Mutant (2001) Action Figure
Stan Winston Creatures: Teenage Caveman Future Mutant (2001) Action Figure
Stan Winston Creatures: Teenage Caveman Future Mutant (2001) Action Figure
Stan Winston Creatures: Teenage Caveman Future Mutant (2001) Action Figure
Stan Winston Creatures: Teenage Caveman Future Mutant (2001) Action Figure

$23.00

$14.50


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170312-63800-1
UPC: 017283901054
Weight: 2.08 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction | Thriller


Details

Stan Winston, creator of iconic creatures such as Predator and Pumpkinhead, has done it again with a series of frightful figures from the television special Creature Features. From the episode “Teenage Caveman” comes a mutant with an attitude. With the world crumbling around them, a band of teenagers must leave their cave homes. The seemingly perfect humans they encounter actually turn out to be genetic experiments that can turn into frightening creatures. This Future Mutant figure sports facial sculpting and an amazing paint job.

The figure includes:

  • Eight points of articulation
  • Easy-to-assemble diorama
  • Future Mutant also comes with a CD-ROM showing behind the scenes how the figure was made “Creating the Figure,” the story behind it, and a sneak peek of the upcoming lines from Stan Winston Studios

Size: 13.2 x 11 x 5 inches

The figure is brand new and still in its original packaging. Outside packaging has some minor shelf wear from years of storage and a few creases and corner dings. See photos for details on the condition. The image of the figure out of the packaging is a stock photo. The images with the packaging are the actual item for sale.

