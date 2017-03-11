Stan Winston Creatures: Teenage Caveman Future Mutant (2001) Action Figure

$23.00
$14.50
UPC: 017283901054
Weight: 2.08 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction | Thriller
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Stan Winston, creator of iconic creatures such as Predator and Pumpkinhead, has done it again with a series of frightful figures from the television special Creature Features. From the episode “Teenage Caveman” comes a mutant with an attitude. With the world crumbling around them, a band of teenagers must leave their cave homes. The seemingly perfect humans they encounter actually turn out to be genetic experiments that can turn into frightening creatures. This Future Mutant figure sports facial sculpting and an amazing paint job.
The figure includes:
- Eight points of articulation
- Easy-to-assemble diorama
- Future Mutant also comes with a CD-ROM showing behind the scenes how the figure was made “Creating the Figure,” the story behind it, and a sneak peek of the upcoming lines from Stan Winston Studios
Size: 13.2 x 11 x 5 inches
The figure is brand new and still in its original packaging. Outside packaging has some minor shelf wear from years of storage and a few creases and corner dings. See photos for details on the condition. The image of the figure out of the packaging is a stock photo. The images with the packaging are the actual item for sale.
Related Items
Categories
Fantasy | Featured | Horror | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller | Toys & Figures