Square Enix FullMetal Alchemist Promo Special Pass Case (2009) [M01]

- Project Name Fullmetal Alchemist | Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos
- Product Types: Memorabilia | Other
- Genres: Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Square Enix FullMetal Alchemist Promo Special Pass Case (2009). This item was distributed during San Diego Comic-Con.
Specifications
- Size: 4x5 in
Explore More...
- Shows / Movies: Fullmetal Alchemist | Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos
- Genres: Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Product Types: Other