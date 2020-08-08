Share Page Support Us
Spyro The Dragon Demo Disc SONY PlayStation PS1 (1998)

View larger

$5.99

$3.99


1 in stock


gameSKU: 200808-81463-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Game/Video Game | Monster Movies | Sequels
Studio: Insomniac Games
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Spyro The Dragon Demo Disc SONY PlayStation PS1 (1998). The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Characters: Spyro

