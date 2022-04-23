Share Page Support Us
Sports Illustrated Magazine Name (Sep 20, 2004) Michael Vick Edgerrin James D60]

SKU: 220423-100757-1
Weight: 0.7 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Sports Illustrated Magazine Name (Sep 20, 2004) Game On The NFL Kicks Off and Michael Vick Is Rolling Again. Introducing SI Players NFL Life on And Off the Field, Colts Running Back Edgerrin James. The Chase Begins, NASCAR Championship Preview. Roger Federer Crushes Them All.

