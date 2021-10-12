Share Page Support Us
Spooky Auto Monsters 18 x 12 inch Yard Sign Version B

Spooky Auto Monsters 18 x 12 inch Yard Sign Version B
$30.18
$26.95
See Options

2 in stock
Yard Sign 18x12
SKU: 211012-96222-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: New

  • Product Types: Business and Productivity | Holiday Yard Signs | Halloween Yards Signs | Signage
  • Genres: Horror | Suspense
  • Studios: Hit Pictures
  • Product Release Date: October 12, 2021
  • Visit our sign shop HIT PICTURES SIGNS: Halloween Yards Signs | Holiday Yard Signs | Yard Signs
  • Say it loud, say it proud, say it on a yard sign. Designed to grab attention and start conversations, don't be shy, make your statement.
  • We have yard unique and creative signs, garden flags, house flags and more
  • Perfect for homeowners, events, and small businesses
  • Dimensions: Narrow Rectangle (12" x 18")
  • Printed on lightweight and weather resistant 4mm white corrugated plastic
  • 6-9 month outdoor use, depending on environmental conditions
  • Available in multiple styles, sizes and shapes
  • Most outdoor signs are Double-sided, unless indicated in listings
  • Aluminum Wire Stake Stand
  • Printed in the USA

Spooky Auto Monsters 18 x 12 inch Yard Sign Version B.

