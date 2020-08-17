Split Second MVD Rewind Cult Collector’s Edition Blu-ray + Mini-Poster (2020)

View larger $39.95 $28.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Details

He’s Seen The Future… Now He Has To Kill It. He’ll Need Bigger Guns

In the year 2008, the cops are better armed than before, but nothing has prepared them for this. Swift, sharp-clawed and deadly, something moves among them on the streets, in the alleyways, on the rooftops, tearing out human hearts and devouring them. Maverick cop “Harley” Stone (Rutger Hauer, Blade Runner) lost his partner to the beast, and now it looks like his girlfriend Michelle (Kim Cattrall, Big Trouble in Little China) is next on the killer’s list. Even in the future, there aren’t guns big enough to stop the creature’s deadly force, but Stone has no choice. Teamed with rookie detective Durkin (Alastair Duncan, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Stone must stalk the edge of his own sanity if he is to destroy the rampaging Evil on the outside and banish the very real demons within . . . It could all be over in a SPLIT SECOND.

Featuring special effects by Stephen Norrington (Blade) and written by Gary Scott Thompson (The Fast and The Furious), along with an all-star supporting cast that includes Academy Award® Nominees Michael J. Pollard (Tango & Cash) and Pete Postlethwaite (Inception), this cult classic sci-fi thriller will have you on the edge of your seat!

Split Second stars Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner), Kim Cattrall (Big Trouble in Little China), Alastair Duncan (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo), Michael J. Pollard (Scrooged), Pete Postlethwaite (The Usual Suspects).

Special Features

High Definition (1080p) presentation of the main feature in its original 1.85:1 aspect ratio, newly scanned, restored and color graded in 4K from the 35MM internegative. The HD master comes from a brand new 4K transfer from the original theatrical elements.

NEW! Audio Commentary by action film historian Mike Leeder and filmmaker Arne Venema

NEW! “Great Big Bloody Guns!” Producer Laura Gregory & Actor Alastair (Neil) Duncan on Split Second (HD, 27:25)

NEW! “Call Me Mr. Snips!” An Interview with Composer Stephen W. Parsons (HD, 22:21)

NEW! “Stay In Line!” An Interview with Line Producer Laurie Borg (HD, 23:02)

NEW! “More Blood!” An Interview with Creature Effects Designer Cliff Wallace (HD, 32:03)

NEW! “Shoot Everything!” An Interview with Cinematographer Clive Tickner (HD, 18:57)

Original 1992 Split Second “Making of” featurette that includes interviews with stars Rutger Hauer, Kim Cattrall, Alastair (Neil) Duncan, Michael J. Pollard, Writer Gary Scott Thompson and more! (SD, 6:26)

Original 1992 behind the scenes featurette with effects creator Stephen Norrington, cast and crew (SD, 3:41)

Split Second Japanese Cut, full frame with burnt-in Japanese subtitles (SD, 95:00)

Deleted Scenes from the Japanese Cut (English, burnt-in Japanese subtitles) (SD, 4:42)

7 Promotional TV Clips (SD)

U.S. VHS Home Video Promo (SD, 2:34)

Theatrical Trailer (SD, 2:15)

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by The Dude Designs created exclusively for this release

Collectible Mini-Poster featuring original VHS style artwork

Special Effects by Stephen Norrington who would go on to direct Blade and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

First Time Ever on Blu-ray

Written by the creator of 'The Fast and The Furious' franchise Gary Scott Thompson

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: 2.0 LPCM Stereo

Subtitles: English

Runtime: 91 min

Region: A,B,C

Cast: Alastair Duncan | Kim Cattrall | Rutger Hauer

Directors: Tony Maylam

Project Name: Split Second

