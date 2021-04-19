Share Page Support Us
Soul Meeting Saturday Night Hootenanny Style Vinyl – Jimmy Reed, John Lee Hooker, Roscoe Gordon + More (1965) VJS 1074

$29.99
$23.97
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210419-86535-1
Part No: VJS 1074
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Soul Meeting Saturday Night Hootenanny Style Vinyl – Jimmy Reed, John Lee Hooker, Roscoe Gordon + More (1965) VJS 1074.

The item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
