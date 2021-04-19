- Contributors Birdlegs & Pauline | Gene Allison | Jimmy Reed | John Lee Hooker | Memphis Slim | Priscilla Bowman | Roscoe Gordon
- Studios: Vee Jay Records
Soul Meeting Saturday Night Hootenanny Style Vinyl – Jimmy Reed, John Lee Hooker, Roscoe Gordon + More (1965) VJS 1074.
The item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Side 1
- Spring by: Birdlegs & Pauline
- Just A Little Bit by: Roscoe Gordon
- Honest I Do by: Jimmy Reed
- Dimples by: John Lee Hooker
- Hands Off by: Priscilla Bowman
- Big Boss Man by: Jimmy Reed
- Side 2
- Baby What You Want Me To Do by: Jimmy Reed
- No More Doggin' by: Roscoe Gordon
- Little Wheel by: John Lee Hooker
- You Can Make It If You Try by: Gene Allison
- Mess Around by: Memphis Slim
- Boom Boom by: John Lee Hooker
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
