Sons of Anarchy Music from Sons of Anarchy Seasons 1-4 [Soundtrack]

Details
This amazing CD collection of music from Sons of Anarchy, includes “House of the Rising Sun” as heard in the season 4 finale. Songs of Anarchy: Music from Sons of Anarchy Seasons 1-4 , features a collection of fifteen new recordings, specifically for the show, of classic tunes such as “What A Wonderful World”, “Forever Young” and “John The Revelator”. The collection kicks off with the Emmy nominated and ASCAP award winning series theme song “This Life” written by singer-songwriter Curtis Stigers, Velvet Revolver guitarist Dave Kushner, producer Bob Thiele and show creator Kurt Sutter, performed by Curtis Stigers & The Forest Rangers. Golden Globe® Award winning actress/singer Katey Sagal performs four tracks on the soundtrack including a standout performance of “Son Of A Preacher Man” with The Forest Rangers. Other notable tracks include “Someday Never Comes”, “Hey Hey, My My” and the never before heard stunning recording of “House of the Rising Sun.”
Playlists
- This Life by: Curtis Stigers | The Forest Rangers
- Son Of A Preacher Man by: Katey Sagal | The Forest Rangers
- Forever Young by: Audra Mae | The Forest Rangers
- John the Revelator by: Curtis Stigers | The Forest Rangers
- Fortunate Son by: Bob Thiele Jr. | Lyle Workman
- Slip Kid by: Anvil | Franky Perez
- Girl from the North Country by: The Lions
- Someday Never Comes by: Billy Valentine | The Forest Rangers
- Gimme Shelter by: Paul Brady | The Forest Rangers
- Bird On A Wire by: Katey Sagal | The Forest Rangers
- Hey Hey, My My by: Battleme
- What a Wonderful World by: Alison Mosshart | The Forest Rangers
- Los Tiempos Van Cambiando (The Times They Are A-Changin') by: Franky Perez | Los Guardianes del Bosque
- Strange Fruit by: Blake Mills | Katey Sagal | The Forest Rangers
- House of the Rising Sun by: The Forest Rangers | The White Buffalo
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Charlie Hunnam | David Labrava | Dayton Callie | Katey Sagal | Kim Coates | Maggie Siff | Mark Boone Junior | Ron Perlman | Theo Rossi | Tommy Flanagan
