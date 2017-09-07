Sons of Anarchy Music from Sons of Anarchy Seasons 1-4 [Soundtrack]

View larger $9.95 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





CD SKU: 170902-67315-1

UPC: 886919143225

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Flavor

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Television | Drama | Thrillers

Studio: SONY Music | Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: November 29, 2011

Item Release Date: November 29, 2011

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This amazing CD collection of music from Sons of Anarchy, includes “House of the Rising Sun” as heard in the season 4 finale. Songs of Anarchy: Music from Sons of Anarchy Seasons 1-4 , features a collection of fifteen new recordings, specifically for the show, of classic tunes such as “What A Wonderful World”, “Forever Young” and “John The Revelator”. The collection kicks off with the Emmy nominated and ASCAP award winning series theme song “This Life” written by singer-songwriter Curtis Stigers, Velvet Revolver guitarist Dave Kushner, producer Bob Thiele and show creator Kurt Sutter, performed by Curtis Stigers & The Forest Rangers. Golden Globe® Award winning actress/singer Katey Sagal performs four tracks on the soundtrack including a standout performance of “Son Of A Preacher Man” with The Forest Rangers. Other notable tracks include “Someday Never Comes”, “Hey Hey, My My” and the never before heard stunning recording of “House of the Rising Sun.”

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Charlie Hunnam | David Labrava | Dayton Callie | Katey Sagal | Kim Coates | Maggie Siff | Mark Boone Junior | Ron Perlman | Theo Rossi | Tommy Flanagan

Related Items

Categories

Action | CD | Crime | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | Featured | Music | SONY Music | Thrillers | Twentieth Century Fox