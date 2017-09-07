Twitter
Sons of Anarchy Music from Sons of Anarchy Seasons 1-4 [Soundtrack]

Sons of Anarchy Music from Sons of Anarchy Seasons 1-4 [Soundtrack]
Sons of Anarchy Music from Sons of Anarchy Seasons 1-4 [Soundtrack]
Sons of Anarchy Music from Sons of Anarchy Seasons 1-4 [Soundtrack]

$9.95

$7.99


1 in stock


CDSKU: 170902-67315-1
UPC: 886919143225
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Television | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: SONY Music | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: November 29, 2011
Item Release Date: November 29, 2011
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This amazing CD collection of music from Sons of Anarchy, includes “House of the Rising Sun” as heard in the season 4 finale. Songs of Anarchy: Music from Sons of Anarchy Seasons 1-4 , features a collection of fifteen new recordings, specifically for the show, of classic tunes such as “What A Wonderful World”, “Forever Young” and “John The Revelator”. The collection kicks off with the Emmy nominated and ASCAP award winning series theme song “This Life” written by singer-songwriter Curtis Stigers, Velvet Revolver guitarist Dave Kushner, producer Bob Thiele and show creator Kurt Sutter, performed by Curtis Stigers & The Forest Rangers. Golden Globe® Award winning actress/singer Katey Sagal performs four tracks on the soundtrack including a standout performance of “Son Of A Preacher Man” with The Forest Rangers. Other notable tracks include “Someday Never Comes”, “Hey Hey, My My” and the never before heard stunning recording of “House of the Rising Sun.”

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Charlie Hunnam | David Labrava | Dayton Callie | Katey Sagal | Kim Coates | Maggie Siff | Mark Boone Junior | Ron Perlman | Theo Rossi | Tommy Flanagan

