Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Smokey and the Bandit 40th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD with Slipcover

Smokey and the Bandit 40th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD with Slipcover
View larger
Smokey and the Bandit 40th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD with Slipcover
Smokey and the Bandit 40th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD with Slipcover

$19.98

$15.98


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 171225-69104-1
UPC: 191329014998
Part No: 2075693
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Burt Reynolds  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray | Digital | DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Car Films | Comedy
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: May 27, 1977
Item Release Date: July 11, 2017
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Starring Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason, Sally Field and Jerry Reed, Smokey and the Bandit delivers outrageous laughs in one of the biggest box-office hits of all time. Bandit (Reynolds), a fun-loving, fast-talking trucker, takes on his craziest haul yet – delivering 400 cases of beer from Texarkana to Atlanta in just 28 hours. With Sheriff Buford T. Justice (Gleason) hot on his trail and eager to teach him some respect for the law, the Bandit joins forces with good ol’ boy, Cledus (Reed) and runaway bride Carrie (Field). Gear up for huge laughs, pedal-to-the-metal action, and some of the wildest car crashes ever filmed!

Special Features

  • Includes a digital copy of Smokey and the Bandit
  • The Bandit
  • Loaded Up And Truckin' – Making Smokey and the Bandit
  • Snowman, What's Your 20? The Smokey and the Bandit CB Tutorial
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • 100 Years Of Universal: The 70s
  • 100 Years Of Universal: The Lot
  • Combo Blu-ray, DVD and Digital versions of the film

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
  • Runtime: 96
  • Region: A

Cast: Burt Reynolds | Jackie Gleason | Jerry Reed | John Schneider | Macon McCalman | Michael Mann | Mike Henry | Pat McCormick | Paul Williams | Sally Field | Sonny Shroyer
Directors: Hal Needham
Project Name: Smokey and the Bandit

Related Items

Double Feature Westerns – Hard Bounty and Harry Tracy DVD
Bruce Lee Power Stance Childrens Apparel
Labyrinth 30th Anniversary Edition
Bruce Lee Badass Black and White Design Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
Cult Cinema: An Arrow Video Limited Edition Companion Hardcover Book
Batman: The Dark Knight Master Race – The Covers Deluxe Edition [Klaus Janson, Frank Miller]
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Edition
The Thing: Infection at Outpost 31 Strategy Board Game
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights Helicopters in the Jungle Adult Apparel
Cinema Retro Magazine Foto Files Special Edition #1 – Spy Girls of the 1960s and 1970s

Categories

Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Car Films | Comedy | Cult Flavor | Digital | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Throwback Space | Universal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *