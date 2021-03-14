Skip Woods’ Thursday Blu-ray Edition, Thomas Jane, Aaron Eckhart, Paulina Porizkova

View larger $24.99

Thomas Jane (Deep Blue Sea), Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight), supermodel Paulina Porizkova (Anna), James Le Gros (Drugstore Cowboy), Michael Jeter (Open Range), Glenn Plummer (South Central) and Mickey Rourke (Sin City) star in this no-holds-barred, erotically charged thriller that packs a lifetime’s worth of action into one day. Casey Wells (Jane), a former shakedown artist from the mean streets of L.A., has gone straight—or so he thought. When his ex-partner-in-crime (Eckhart) appears one day with a mysterious suitcase, Casey’s comfortable suburban life is turned upside down. Suddenly, murderous drug dealers, a gorgeous, sexually voracious brunette (Porizkova) and crooked cops are trying to kill him. If Casey lives, he may wind up with hidden millions his old pal stole in a drug scam. But if he wants to survive until Friday, Casey’s going to have to revert to his old lethal habits. Written and directed by Skip Woods, the screenwriter of Swordfish, Hitman, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The A-Team, A Good Day to Die Hard and Sabotage.

Special Features

NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Sally Christie

NEW Interview with Star Thomas Jane

Theatrical Trailer

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

Audio: 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Runtime: 87 min

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English

Subtitles: English

