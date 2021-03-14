Skip Woods’ Thursday Blu-ray Edition, Thomas Jane, Aaron Eckhart, Paulina Porizkova

- Cast: Aaron Eckhart | Brian Hooks | Gary Dourdan | Glenn Plummer | James Le Gros | Luck Hari | Marjean Holden | Michael Jeter | Mickey Rourke | Paula Marshall | Paullina Prizkova | Shawn Michael Howard | Thomas Jane
- Directors: Skip Woods
- Project Name Thursday
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Action | Comedy | Crime
- Studios: Kino Lorber
- Original Release Date: September 25, 1998
- Product Release Date: January 21, 2021
- Rating: NR
Thomas Jane (Deep Blue Sea), Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight), supermodel Paulina Porizkova (Anna), James Le Gros (Drugstore Cowboy), Michael Jeter (Open Range), Glenn Plummer (South Central) and Mickey Rourke (Sin City) star in this no-holds-barred, erotically charged thriller that packs a lifetime’s worth of action into one day. Casey Wells (Jane), a former shakedown artist from the mean streets of L.A., has gone straight—or so he thought. When his ex-partner-in-crime (Eckhart) appears one day with a mysterious suitcase, Casey’s comfortable suburban life is turned upside down. Suddenly, murderous drug dealers, a gorgeous, sexually voracious brunette (Porizkova) and crooked cops are trying to kill him. If Casey lives, he may wind up with hidden millions his old pal stole in a drug scam. But if he wants to survive until Friday, Casey’s going to have to revert to his old lethal habits. Written and directed by Skip Woods, the screenwriter of Swordfish, Hitman, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The A-Team, A Good Day to Die Hard and Sabotage.
Special Features
- NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Sally Christie
- NEW Interview with Star Thomas Jane
- Theatrical Trailer
- Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
Specifications
- Audio: 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A
- Runtime: 87 min
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
