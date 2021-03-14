Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Skip Woods’ Thursday Blu-ray Edition, Thomas Jane, Aaron Eckhart, Paulina Porizkova

Skip Woods’ Thursday Blu-ray Edition, Thomas Jane, Aaron Eckhart, Paulina Porizkova
View larger
$24.99
$19.97
See Options

2 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210314-85692-1
UPC: 738329251741
Part No: K25174
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

Thomas Jane (Deep Blue Sea), Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight), supermodel Paulina Porizkova (Anna), James Le Gros (Drugstore Cowboy), Michael Jeter (Open Range), Glenn Plummer (South Central) and Mickey Rourke (Sin City) star in this no-holds-barred, erotically charged thriller that packs a lifetime’s worth of action into one day. Casey Wells (Jane), a former shakedown artist from the mean streets of L.A., has gone straight—or so he thought. When his ex-partner-in-crime (Eckhart) appears one day with a mysterious suitcase, Casey’s comfortable suburban life is turned upside down. Suddenly, murderous drug dealers, a gorgeous, sexually voracious brunette (Porizkova) and crooked cops are trying to kill him. If Casey lives, he may wind up with hidden millions his old pal stole in a drug scam. But if he wants to survive until Friday, Casey’s going to have to revert to his old lethal habits. Written and directed by Skip Woods, the screenwriter of Swordfish, Hitman, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The A-Team, A Good Day to Die Hard and Sabotage.

Special Features

  • NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Sally Christie
  • NEW Interview with Star Thomas Jane
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Specifications

  • Audio: 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo
  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A
  • Runtime: 87 min
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
Explore More...

Related Items

Scary Movie (1991) Special Edition Blu-ray
The Man of Rust: The Retold Story No. 1A (November 1986) [J21]
Rare – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog Deluxe Figurine Set
Wonder Woman: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Rupert Gregson-Williams
Swashbuckler 27 x 41 inch Original Movie Poster (1976) Robert Shaw, James Earl Jones [9366]
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
TIFF Bell Lightbox Toronto Canada Fall 2012 Schedule Guide – Designing 007: Fifty Years of James Bond Style Sean Connery Cover
John Carpenter’s Assault On Precinct 13 Collector’s Edition – Shout Factory
Barbarella Blu-ray
Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 PlayStation 2 (SLUS 20246)
Blu-raySKU: 210314-85692-1
UPC: 738329251741
Part No: K25174
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New