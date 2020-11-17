Silent Running Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $39.95 $29.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Details

The Day The Last Flower Dies on Earth This Incredible Mission Began!

In 1968, visual effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull (The Andromeda Strain, Close Encounters of the Third Kind) contributed to the ground-breaking special photographic effects of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Four years later, he stamped his own indelible mark on the science fiction genre with his mesmerising directorial debut – Silent Running. In the not-so-distant future, Earth is barren of all flora and fauna, with what remains of the planet’s former ecosystems preserved aboard a fleet of greenhouses orbiting in space.

When the crews are ordered to destroy the remaining specimens, one botanist, Freeman Lowell (Bruce Dern, The ‘Burbs), rebels and flees towards Saturn in a desperate bid to preserve his own little piece of Earth that was, accompanied only by the ship’s three service robots. Featuring a captivating central performance by Dern, visual effects that rival anything in 2001 and a powerful ecological message, Silent Running is a haunting and prescient sci-fi classic that resonates even more strongly today than it did at the time of its original release.

Special Features

Brand new 2K restoration from the original camera negative, approved by director Douglas Trumbull and produced by Arrow Video exclusively for this release

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation

Original lossless mono audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by critics Kim Newman and Barry Forshaw

Original audio commentary by Douglas Trumbull and actor Bruce Dern

Isolated music and effects track

No Turning Back, a new interview with film music historian Jeff Bond on the film’s score

First Run, a new visual essay by writer and filmmaker Jon Spira exploring the evolution of Silent Running’s screenplay

The Making of Silent Running, an archival 1972 on-set documentary

Silent Running by Douglas Trumbull and Douglas Trumbull: Then and Now, two archival interviews with the film’s director

A Conversation with Bruce Dern, an archival interview with the film’s lead actor

Theatrical trailer

Extensive behind-the-scenes gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Arik Roper

Illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Barry Forshaw and Peter Tonguette (First Pressing)

