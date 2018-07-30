Silent Night Deadly Night Collector’s Edition with Slipcover – Shout Factory

View larger $29.99 $20.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 180730-74620-1

UPC: 826663180978

Part No: SF18097

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Horror | Parody | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Shout Factory

Original U.S. Release: November 9, 1984

Item Release Date: December 5, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Community leaders tried to stop the release. The P.T.A. fought to ban it. Now one of the most controversial slasher films of all time is back in a new high-definition release! This new edition of the horror holiday favorite has been restored from the original vaulted film negative.

Silent Night, Deadly Night is the heartwarming story of little Billy Chapman who was traumatized by his parents’ Christmas Eve murder, then brutalized by sadistic orphanage nuns. But when grown-up Billy is to dress as jolly St. Nick, he goes on a yuletide rampage to “punish the naughty!” Santa Claus is coming to town … and this time he’s got an axe! Robert Brian Wilson and Scream Queen Linnea Quigley star in this jaw-dropping horror classic that a nation of angry mothers still cannot stop!

Special Features

DISC ONE: Theatrical Version

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

R-Rated Theatrical Trailer & VHS Trailer

TV Spots

Radio Spot

DISC TWO: Extended Unrated Version

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative With Standard Definition Inserts

NEW Slay Bells Ring: The Story Of Silent Night, Deadly Night – Featuring Interviews With Writer Michael Hickey, Co-Executive Producers Scott J. Schneid And Dennis Whitehead, Editor/Second Unit Director Michael Spence, Composer Perry Botkin, And Actor Robert Brian Wilson

NEW Oh Deer! – An Interview With Linnea Quigley

NEW Christmas In July – Silent Night, Deadly Night Locations – Then And Now

NEW Audio Commentary With Actor Robert Brian Wilson And Co-Executive Producer Scott J. Schneid

Audio Commentary With Michael Hickey, Perry Boykin, Scott J. Schneid, and Michael Spence

Audio Interview With Director Charles E. Sellier, Jr. From Deadpit Radio (Extended Version)

Santa’s Stocking Of Outrage

Poster And Still Gallery

Specifications

Region: A

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English

Runtime: 80

Cast: Britt Leach | Danny Wagner | Gilmer McCormick | H.E.D. Redford | Leo Geter | Lilyan Chauvin | Linnea Quigley | Nancy Borgenicht | Randy Stumpf | Robert Brian Wilson | Tara Buckman | Toni Nero | Will Hare

Directors: Charles E. Sellier Jr.

Project Name: Silent Night Deadly Night

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Exploitation | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Parody | Shout Factory | Suspense | Thrillers