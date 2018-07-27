Share Page Support Us
Shaw Brothers’ The Master Original 21 x 31 inch Movie Poster (1980)
Shaw Brothers’ The Master Original 21 x 31 inch Movie Poster (1980)
$35.00

$21.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 180727-74368-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: August 1, 1984
Rating: NR
Details

Featured is an original movie poster for the Shaw Brothers martial arts comedy film The Master, a.k.a. 3 Evil Masters.

The item is in very good condition, with edge wear, small tears, bends and creases.

Specifications

  • Size: 21.25 x 31 in

Cast: Hsueh-Erh Wen | Hui Huang Lin | Kuan Tai Chen | Lung Wei Wang | Tak Yuen
Directors: Chin-Ku Lu
Project Name: The Master

