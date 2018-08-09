$75.99
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
V3SKU: 180809-75210-3
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Shaw Brothers’ Marco Polo (The Four Assassins) 21 x 29 inch Original Movie Poster (1975).
The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 21.25 x 28.75 in
Cast: Carter Wong | Gordon Liu | Hua Chung Ting | Ka-Yan Leung | Kuan-Chun Chi | Lung Wei Wang | Phillip Chung-Fung Kwok | Richard Harrison | Sheng Fu | Szu Shih | Yen Tsan Tang | Yi-Fei Chang
Directors: Cheh Chang
Project Name: The Four Assassins
