Shaun of the Dead Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray [A83]

Shaun of the Dead Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray [A83]
View larger

$26.99

$24.99


1 in stock


Steelbook Blu-raySKU: 200817-81648-1
UPC: 191329084243
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Edgar Wright | Simon Pegg  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Zombie Films
Studio: Focus Features | Universal
Original U.S. Release: September 24, 2004
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Shaun of the Dead Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray.

Special Features

  • Outrageous outtakes and deleted scenes not shown in theaters
  • Casting tapes, Simon Pegg's video diary and special effects comparisons
  • Interview with Coldplay
  • Zombie Gallery
  • Storyboard Gallery
  • Uncensored Commentary with the Cast and Crew

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Kate Ashfield | Nick Frost | Simon Pegg
Directors: Edgar Wright
Project Name: Shaun of the Dead

