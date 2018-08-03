Shaolin vs. Lama Press Booklet (1983) [PHO482]

Booklet SKU: 180803-74802-1

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads & Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Tin Ping Film Company

Rating: NR

Featured is a RARE Press Booklet for the 1983 martial arts film Shaolin vs. Lama.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Size: 7.5 x 10.25 in. folded / 29.75 x 10.25 in. spread

Cast: Alexander Rei Lo | Chi Ping Chang | Chin Wan Peng | Hou Hua Chen | Hsing Nan Ho | Hui-Yun Li | Jung Chi Sun | Kuo Chung Ching | Min-Lang Li | Shui-Fu Chuang | Wen-Yui Hui | Yi Tao Chang

Directors: Tso Nam Lee

Project Name: Shaolin vs. Lama

