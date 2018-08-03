Share Page Support Us
Shaolin vs. Lama 20 x 30 inch Original Movie Poster (1983)

$35.99

$23.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 180803-74797-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Tin Ping Film Company
Rating: NR
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH:
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Shaolin vs. Lama 20 x 30 inch Original Movie Poster (1983).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 20.5 x 30 in

Cast: Alexander Rei Lo | Chi Ping Chang | Chin Wan Peng | Hou Hua Chen | Hsing Nan Ho | Hui-Yun Li | Jung Chi Sun | Kuo Chung Ching | Min-Lang Li | Shui-Fu Chuang | Wen-Yui Hui | Yi Tao Chang
Directors: Tso Nam Lee
Project Name: Shaolin vs. Lama

