Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Shaolin Invincible Guys (a.k.a. Shaolin Deadly Hands) Tri-fold Ad Booklet (1978) [PHO459]

Shaolin Invincible Guys (a.k.a. Shaolin Deadly Hands) Tri-fold Ad Booklet (1978) [PHO459]
View larger
Shaolin Invincible Guys (a.k.a. Shaolin Deadly Hands) Tri-fold Ad Booklet (1978) [PHO459]
Shaolin Invincible Guys (a.k.a. Shaolin Deadly Hands) Tri-fold Ad Booklet (1978) [PHO459]
Shaolin Invincible Guys (a.k.a. Shaolin Deadly Hands) Tri-fold Ad Booklet (1978) [PHO459]
Shaolin Invincible Guys (a.k.a. Shaolin Deadly Hands) Tri-fold Ad Booklet (1978) [PHO459]
Shaolin Invincible Guys (a.k.a. Shaolin Deadly Hands) Tri-fold Ad Booklet (1978) [PHO459]
Shaolin Invincible Guys (a.k.a. Shaolin Deadly Hands) Tri-fold Ad Booklet (1978) [PHO459]

$23.99

$18.97


1 in stock


Ad Booklet PHO459SKU: 180808-75160-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads & Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Studio: Success Film Production Company
Rating: NR
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Shaolin Invincible Guys (a.k.a. Shaolin Deadly Hands) Tri-fold Ad Booklet (1978).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10 x 7 in. folded / 14 x 10 in. spread

Cast: Chiang-Lung Wen | Chiu Chen | Chung-Chiu Tsai | Fei Lung Huang | Han Chang Hu | Hsing Nan Ho | Kuan-Chun Chi | Raymond Lui | Shao Hua Chu
Directors: Raymond Lui
Project Name: Shaolin Invincible Guys

Related Items

Raise the Titanic – The Complete Film Score by John Barry
Monopoly: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Edition
Short Eyes Limited Edition Kino Lorber Blu-ray
A Pistol For Ringo and The Return Of Ringo: Two Films By Duccio Tessari Special Blu-ray Editions
Ready Player One 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
Werner Herzog’s Cobra Verde Original Soundtrack by Popol Vuh Including Unreleased Bonus Tracks
Yu-Gi-Oh Manga Series 22 x 34 Inch Large Format Poster
Bruce Lee Double Nunchucks Stance Short Sleeve Apparel
Executioners from Shaolin 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster (1977)
The Complete Films of William S. Hart: A Pictorial Record

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Press Ads & Books | Success Film Production Company | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *