Shaolin Deadly Poisons (a.k.a. Five Deadly Venoms) Original Foldout Ad Booklet (1978)

Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio

Original U.S. Release: August 12, 1978

Rating: R

Shaolin Deadly Poisons, a.k.a. Five Venoms, is the cult 1978 martial arts film directed by Chang Cheh, featuring the Venom Mob and fight choreography by Leung Ting. Five Deadly Venoms was produced by the legendary Shaw Brothers Studio, and centers on five kung fu masters with unique animal styles: the Centipede, the Snake, the Scorpion, the Lizard, and the Toad.

Shaolin Deadly Poisons (Five Deadly Venoms) Original Foldout Ad Booklet (1978).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Size: 10.25 x 14 folded / 20.25 x 14 spread

Cast: Chien Sun | Dick Wei | Feng Ku | Feng Lu | Huang-Hsi Liu | Lung Wei Wang | Meng Lo | Pai Wei | Phillip Chung-Fung Kwok | Sheng Chiang | Shu-Pei Sun

Directors: Cheh Chang

Project Name: Five Deadly Venoms

