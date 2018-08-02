Shaolin Deadly Poisons (a.k.a. Five Deadly Venoms) Original Foldout Ad Booklet (1978)

$87.99
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Press Ads & Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: August 12, 1978
Rating: R
Details
Shaolin Deadly Poisons, a.k.a. Five Venoms, is the cult 1978 martial arts film directed by Chang Cheh, featuring the Venom Mob and fight choreography by Leung Ting. Five Deadly Venoms was produced by the legendary Shaw Brothers Studio, and centers on five kung fu masters with unique animal styles: the Centipede, the Snake, the Scorpion, the Lizard, and the Toad.
Shaolin Deadly Poisons (Five Deadly Venoms) Original Foldout Ad Booklet (1978).
The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 10.25 x 14 folded / 20.25 x 14 spread
Cast: Chien Sun | Dick Wei | Feng Ku | Feng Lu | Huang-Hsi Liu | Lung Wei Wang | Meng Lo | Pai Wei | Phillip Chung-Fung Kwok | Sheng Chiang | Shu-Pei Sun
Directors: Cheh Chang
Project Name: Five Deadly Venoms
