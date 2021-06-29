Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments 11×17 inch Original Con Exclusive Card Stock Promotional TV Series Poster [I37]

- Cast: Alan Van Sprang | Alberto Rosende | Alisha Wainwright | David Castro | Dominic Sherwood | Emeraude Toubia | Harry Shum Jr. | Isaiah Mustafa | Katherine McNamara | Matthew Daddario
- Project Name Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
- Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
- Genres: Action | Drama | Fantasy | Television
- Poster Categories: Movies & TV
- Studios: Freeform | Marvel Studios
- Original Release Date: January 12, 2016
- Rating: TV-14
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments 11×17 inch Original Con Exclusive Card Stock Promotional TV Series Poster.
Item has some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 11x17 in
- Material: Card Stock Paper
