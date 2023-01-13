Set of Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket and Groot Collectors PEZ Dispensers SEALED with Candy Packs [U82]

- Product Types: Memorabilia | Food Items | Candy | Film | Other
- Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios: Marvel Studios | PEZ Candy
Set of Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) Collectors PEZ Dispensers SEALED with Candy Packs.
This Collectors PEZ Dispenser set is being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.
Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
- People / Bands: Bradley Cooper | Vin Diesel
- Characters: Groot | Rocket
- Shows / Movies: Guardians Of The Galaxy
