Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Melba Moore, Patti LaBelle, Toni Braxton Covers [S64]

$50.27
$45.70
1 in stock
Mag
SKU: 240308-114292
Weight: 2 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Johnson Publications, Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Melba Moore, Patti LaBelle, Toni Braxton Covers

July 18, 1994
Patti LaBelle Cover

July 16, 1990
Patti LaBelle Cover

June 26, 1989
Patti LaBelle Cover

December 1, 1986
Mary Wilson Cover

August 19, 1991
Aretha Franklin Cover

October 29, 1990
Mary Wilson Cover

January 25, 1988
Gladys Knight and the Pips Cover

January 26, 1998
Toni Braxton Cover

July 30, 1990
Melba Moore Cover

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.