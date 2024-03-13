Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Jackée Harry, Mark Curry, Will Smith [S67]

View larger $37.07

$33.70 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Mag

SKU: 240308-114292

Weight: 2 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Johnson Publications, Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Mark Curry, Will Smith.

April 14, 1986

Bill Cosby, The Cosby Show Cover

November 15, 1993

Will Smith, James Avery, Daphne Maxwell Reid Cover

November 8, 1993

Raven Symone, Mark Curry Cover

October 31, 1988

Helen Martin, Marla Gibbs, Hal Williams, Alaina Reed-Hall, Regina King, Curtis Baldwin, Jackée Harry Cover

October 7, 1991

Charles Dutton, Rocky Carroll, Carl Gordon Cover

November 25, 1996

William Allen Young, Brandy Norwood, Sheryl Lee Ralph Cover

October 10, 1994

Queen Latifah, Kim Coles, Erika Alexander, John Henton, Kim Fields, Terrence ‘T.C.’ Carson, Shaun Baker, Cast of TV Series Living Single Cover

May 19, 1986

Robert Guillaume Cover

Florence Griffith Beauty of the Week

October 8, 1990

Glynn Turman Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.