Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Howard Rollins, Phylicia Rashad, Jackee Harry [S82]

Johnson Publications, Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Howard Rollins, Phylicia Rashad, Jackee Harry.
April 11, 1988
Howard Rollins, Carroll O’Connor Cover
Nov. 13, 1989
Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen, Keisha Knight Pulliam Cover
Nov. 23, 1987
Cast of TV Series Amen Cover
April 4, 1994
Tim Reid, Jackee Harry Cover
March 23, 1992
Cast of Stompin’ at the Savoy Home of Happy Feet Cover
Nov. 28, 1994
Steve Harvey, Madge Sinclair Cover
March 8, 1993
Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell Cover
Sept. 30, 1985
Hal Williams, Marla Gibbs, Regina King Cover
April 3, 1989
Generations Soap Opera Cast Cover
