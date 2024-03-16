Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Howard Rollins, Phylicia Rashad, Jackee Harry [S82]

SKU: 240308-114292
Weight: 2 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Johnson Publications, Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Howard Rollins, Phylicia Rashad, Jackee Harry.

April 11, 1988
Howard Rollins, Carroll O’Connor Cover

Nov. 13, 1989
Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen, Keisha Knight Pulliam Cover

Nov. 23, 1987
Cast of TV Series Amen Cover

April 4, 1994
Tim Reid, Jackee Harry Cover

March 23, 1992
Cast of Stompin’ at the Savoy Home of Happy Feet Cover

Nov. 28, 1994
Steve Harvey, Madge Sinclair Cover

March 8, 1993
Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell Cover

Sept. 30, 1985
Hal Williams, Marla Gibbs, Regina King Cover

April 3, 1989
Generations Soap Opera Cast Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.