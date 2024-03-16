Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Howard Rollins, Phylicia Rashad, Jackee Harry [S82]

View larger $39.49

Johnson Publications, Set of 9 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Howard Rollins, Phylicia Rashad, Jackee Harry.

April 11, 1988

Howard Rollins, Carroll O’Connor Cover

Nov. 13, 1989

Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen, Keisha Knight Pulliam Cover

Nov. 23, 1987

Cast of TV Series Amen Cover

April 4, 1994

Tim Reid, Jackee Harry Cover

March 23, 1992

Cast of Stompin’ at the Savoy Home of Happy Feet Cover

Nov. 28, 1994

Steve Harvey, Madge Sinclair Cover

March 8, 1993

Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell Cover

Sept. 30, 1985

Hal Williams, Marla Gibbs, Regina King Cover

April 3, 1989

Generations Soap Opera Cast Cover

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.