Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Music Interest, Freda Payne, Barry White, Rick James [S78]

Johnson Publications, Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Music Interest, Freda Payne, Barry White, Rick James.

Dec. 3, 1970

Oscar and Jean Revolutionaries Cover

June 21, 1979

Barry White Cover

Oct. 28, 1971

Freda Payne Cover

Sept. 5, 1974

Mercer Duke Ellington Cover

July 20, 1978

Teddy Pendergrass Cover

July 26, 1979

Rick James Cover

April 13, 1978

The O’Jays and The Bee Gees Cover

April 10, 1980

Millie Jackson

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends, cut pages and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.