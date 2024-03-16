Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Music Interest, Freda Payne, Barry White, Rick James [S78]

$42.57
$38.70
1 in stock
Mag
Weight: 2 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Johnson Publications, Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Music Interest, Freda Payne, Barry White, Rick James.

Dec. 3, 1970
Oscar and Jean Revolutionaries Cover

June 21, 1979
Barry White Cover

Oct. 28, 1971
Freda Payne Cover

Sept. 5, 1974
Mercer Duke Ellington Cover

July 20, 1978
Teddy Pendergrass Cover

July 26, 1979
Rick James Cover

April 13, 1978
The O’Jays and The Bee Gees Cover

April 10, 1980
Millie Jackson

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends, cut pages and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.