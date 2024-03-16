Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Music Interest, Freda Payne, Barry White, Rick James [S78]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Johnson Publications, Set of 8 JET Magazines African-American Music Interest, Freda Payne, Barry White, Rick James.
Dec. 3, 1970
Oscar and Jean Revolutionaries Cover
June 21, 1979
Barry White Cover
Oct. 28, 1971
Freda Payne Cover
Sept. 5, 1974
Mercer Duke Ellington Cover
July 20, 1978
Teddy Pendergrass Cover
July 26, 1979
Rick James Cover
April 13, 1978
The O’Jays and The Bee Gees Cover
April 10, 1980
Millie Jackson
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends, cut pages and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.