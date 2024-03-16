Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Mae Jemison, Vanessa Williams [S77]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Johnson Publications, Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Mae Jemison, Vanessa Williams.
Sept. 14, 1992
Dr. Mae Jemison, First Black Woman in Space Cover
Jan. 16, 1995
Vanessa Williams Cover
June 15, 1992
Camille Cosby Cover
Jan. 11, 1973
Kim Weston Cover
Dec. 19, 1988
Oprah Winfrey Weight Loss Cover
April 18, 1994
Oprah Winfrey Cover
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.