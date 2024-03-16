Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Mae Jemison, Vanessa Williams [S77]

View larger $42.57

$38.70 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Mag

SKU: 240308-114292

Weight: 1 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Johnson Publications, Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Mae Jemison, Vanessa Williams.

Sept. 14, 1992

Dr. Mae Jemison, First Black Woman in Space Cover

Jan. 16, 1995

Vanessa Williams Cover

June 15, 1992

Camille Cosby Cover

Jan. 11, 1973

Kim Weston Cover

Dec. 19, 1988

Oprah Winfrey Weight Loss Cover

April 18, 1994

Oprah Winfrey Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.