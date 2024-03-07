Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Janet Jackson Covers [S62]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Johnson Publications, Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Janet Jackson Covers.
Dec. 27 – Jan. 3, 1994, Volume 85, No. 9
Beauty of the Week Nicholle Jackson
August 17, 1987, Volume 72, No. 21
Beauty of the Week Monique Davis
March 5, 1990, Volume 77, No. 21
Beauty of the Week Alretha Baker
January 14, 1991, Volume 79, No. 13
Beauty of the Week Mikki Jones
April 7, 1986, Volume 70, No. 3
Beauty of the Week Wanda Acuna
May 7, 1990, Volume 78, No. 4
Beauty of the Week Jodi Stancampiano
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.