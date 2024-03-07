Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Janet Jackson Covers [S62]

View larger $42.57

Johnson Publications, Set of 6 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Janet Jackson Covers.

Dec. 27 – Jan. 3, 1994, Volume 85, No. 9

Beauty of the Week Nicholle Jackson

August 17, 1987, Volume 72, No. 21

Beauty of the Week Monique Davis

March 5, 1990, Volume 77, No. 21

Beauty of the Week Alretha Baker

January 14, 1991, Volume 79, No. 13

Beauty of the Week Mikki Jones

April 7, 1986, Volume 70, No. 3

Beauty of the Week Wanda Acuna

May 7, 1990, Volume 78, No. 4

Beauty of the Week Jodi Stancampiano

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.