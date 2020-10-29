Share Page Support Us
Set of 6 Assorted PlayStation / PlayStation 2 Games and Demo Discs [9085]

Set of 6 Assorted PlayStation / PlayStation 2 Games and Demo Discs [9085]
View larger
Set of 6 Assorted PlayStation / PlayStation 2 Games and Demo Discs [9085]
Set of 6 Assorted PlayStation / PlayStation 2 Games and Demo Discs [9085]

$99.99

$89.99


1 in stock


gameSKU: 201029-82730-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: FN Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Details

Set of 6 Assorted PlayStation / PlayStation 2 Games and Demo Discs. Discs will ship with white paper sleeves.

Including:

  • Squaresoft 1998 Collector’s CD Demo Disc Volume 1 (SLUS-90028), Xenogears (playable demo), Bushido Blade 2 (preview movie), Brave Fencer Musashi (preview movie), Final Fantasy VIII (preview movie) – PlayStation
  • Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Demo Disc (SLUS-90064, CAPCOM) – PlayStation
  • DragonBall Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 2 (SLUS 21441GH, Part #27397DVGH, Atari) – PlayStation 2
  • Mortal Kombat Trilogy (SLUS-00330, Midway) – PlayStation
  • Kessen III (SLUS 21119, KOEI) – PlayStation 2
  • DragonBall Z: Budokai 2 (SLUS 20779, Product #25068DV, Atari / Funimation) – PlayStation 2

Discs are in very good shape with wear. They have not been tested. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 6

