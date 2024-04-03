Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Will Smith, Kid n Play [T25]

View larger $50.27

This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks.



Johnson Publications, Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Will Smith, Kid n Play.

May 11, 1992

Muhammad Ali daughter

Oct. 28, 1991

Kid N’ Play

June 29, 1992

Kid N’ Play

Sept. 5, 1994

Salt N’ Pepa

Sept. 19, 1994

Will Smith and Daphne Maxwell Reid, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.