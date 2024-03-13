Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy [S65]

View larger $20.57

Johnson Publications, Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy.

January 23, 1995

Jasmine Guy Cover

December 17, 1990

Jasmine Guy Cover

January 21, 1991

Patti LaBelle, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy Cover

December 12, 1988

Jasmine Guy Cover

December 18, 1989

Jasmine Guy Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.