Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy [S65]

Johnson Publications, Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy.
January 23, 1995
Jasmine Guy Cover
December 17, 1990
Jasmine Guy Cover
January 21, 1991
Patti LaBelle, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy Cover
December 12, 1988
Jasmine Guy Cover
December 18, 1989
Jasmine Guy Cover
This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.
Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.