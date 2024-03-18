Set of 4 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Sinbad [T18]

View larger $31.79

$28.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock Mag

SKU: 240308-114292

Weight: 2 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Johnson Publications, Set of 4 JET Magazines African-American Interest, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Sinbad.

Sept. 10, 1990

Keenen Ivory Wayans, Kim Wayans, Damon Wayans Cover

Feb. 7, 1994

Bill Cosby, Robert Culp Cover

April 12, 1979

Flip Wilson

Nov. 22, 1993

Sinbad Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.