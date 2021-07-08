Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 23 Sexy Actress Press Photo Lobby Cards – Vampyres, Sharon Tate [12178]

Set of 23 Sexy Actress Press Photo Lobby Cards – Vampyres, Sharon Tate [12178]
View larger
Set of 23 Sexy Actress Press Photo Lobby Cards – Vampyres, Sharon Tate [12178]
Set of 23 Sexy Actress Press Photo Lobby Cards – Vampyres, Sharon Tate [12178]
Set of 23 Sexy Actress Press Photo Lobby Cards – Vampyres, Sharon Tate [12178]
Set of 23 Sexy Actress Press Photo Lobby Cards – Vampyres, Sharon Tate [12178]
Set of 23 Sexy Actress Press Photo Lobby Cards – Vampyres, Sharon Tate [12178]
Set of 23 Sexy Actress Press Photo Lobby Cards – Vampyres, Sharon Tate [12178]
Set of 23 Sexy Actress Press Photo Lobby Cards – Vampyres, Sharon Tate [12178]
$89.99
$78.70
See Options

1 in stock
pics
SKU: 210708-88011-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 23 Sexy Actress Press Photo Lobby Cards. The set includes: Vampyres (1974) Lobby Card, Romy Schneider, Ruth Roman, The Bramble Bush (1960) Lobby Card, Sheree North, Sharon Tate, Night Moves (1975) Lobby Card, Anna Maria Alberghetti, Natalie Wood in Gypsy (1962), Dina Merrill in Twenty Plus Two (1961) Lobby Card, Martha Hyer in A Girl Named Tamiko (1962) Lobby Card, Bo Derek and more.

Item has bends and wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 23
Explore More...

Related Items

Playboy Magazine (Vol. 18, No. 5, May 1971) John Wayne Interview [1162]
Mad Max 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1979)
Mondo Erotica: The Art of Roberto Baldazzini Hardcover Edition (2017)
Bruce Lee Enter the Dragon 23×35 inch Tribute Poster OSP Publishing [J24]
Funko Mad Max: Fury Road POP Movies Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa Vinyl Figure Number 508
Stan Helsing 18×24 inch Original Movie Poster (2009) [D67]
The Matrix Reloaded Music from the Motion Picture + Bonus Tracks – 2-Disc Limited Edition Set
Speedbound Marilyn Monroe and James Dean on Motorcycle 24 x 36 Inch Poster
Dynasty 3-D Blu-ray Edition
Frank Henenlotter’s Brain Damage Blu-ray DVD Combo Special Arrow Video Edition
picsSKU: 210708-88011-1
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.