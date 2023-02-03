Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 2 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos [L01]

Set of 2 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos [L01]
View larger
Set of 2 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos [L01]
$27.39
$24.90
See Options

1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 2 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos. There are 2 color images included.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

Explore More...

Related Items

The Hollywood Reporter Magazine (June 13, 2014) Jennifer Finnigan, Adam Rayner, Ashraf Barhom, Moran Atias, Justin Kirkpeople, [S61]
Thanos Rising – Avengers: Infinity War Collector’s Board Game
Billy Jack Paperback Screenplay 1st Edition Avon N458 with Introduction by Tom Laughlin
Game Of Thrones: Limited Edition Music From The Television Series – Dominik Hauser
Frank Frazetta Fantasy Illustrated Magazine (Fall 1998) Corben, Daniel, Gaiman, Grindberg, Hildebrandt, Jusko, Orizio [680]
Entertainment Weekly Magazine (Jan 9, 2009) Johnny Depp, Public Enemies [9216]
Jan Svankmajer’s Alice DVD (2000)
Land of the Giants – Television Show Tie-In Novel 1st Edition (Pyramid X-1846, 1968)
Cobra Kai Television Series Original Score
Zenescope Entertainment Monster Hunters Survival Guide Case Files Sasquatch Comic Book 2012 Cover A 9132