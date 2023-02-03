Set of 2 Legends of the Superheroes TV Series RARE Press Publicity Photos [L02]

- Cast: Adam West | Aleshia Brevard | Alfie Wise | Barbara Joyce | Bill Nuckols | Brad Sanders | Burt Ward | Charlie Callas | Danuta Wesley | Ed McMahon | Frank Gorshin | Gabriel Dell | Garrett Craig | Howard Morris | Howard Murphy | Jeff Altman | June Gable | Mickey Morton | Pat Carroll | Rod Haase | Ruth Buzzi | William Schallert
- Project Name: Legends of the Superheroes
- Characters: Batman | Black Canary | Captain Marvel | Giganta | Green Lantern | Hawkman | Riddler | Robin | Sinestro | The Flash | Weather Wizard
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
- Studios: Hanna-Barbera Productions | NBC Television
- Original Release Date: January 18, 1979
- Rating: tv-g
Set of 2 Legends of the Superheroes TV Series RARE Press Publicity Photos.
Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.
- Shows / Movies: Legends of the Superheroes
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Press Photos > Originals