Set of 2 Alt. Rock Music CDs Never Mind The Mainstream The Best Of MTV Volume 1 and 2 [T73]

$10.89
$9.90
1 in stock
SKU: 240417-115347
Weight: 1 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

  • Formats: CD

Set of 2 Alternative Rock Indie Rock Music CDs Never Mind The Mainstream The Best Of MTV Volume 1 and 2.

Never Mind The Mainstream The Best Of MTV Volume 1, Barcode 081227054526

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Higher Ground
Soul Asylum – Sometime To Return
The Stone Roses – Fools Gold (Single Edit)
The Mission UK – Wasteland
Bob Mould – See A Little Light
The Church – Under The Milky Way
Cocteau Twins – Carolyn’s Fingers
Julian Cope – World Shut Your Mouth
Sinéad O’Connor – Mandinka
Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians – Balloon Man
World Party – Put The Message In The Box
XTC – Dear God
They Might Be Giants – Ana Ng
Camper Van Beethoven – Eye Of Fatima (Part 1)
Modern English – I Melt With You

Never Mind The Mainstream The Best Of MTV Volume 2, Barcode 081227054625

R.E.M. – Orange Crush
Public Image Ltd. – This Is Not A Love Song
Ramones – Do You Remember Rock ‘N’ Roll Radio?
X – Burning House Of Love
Ministry – Stigmata
Morrissey – Everyday Is Like Sunday
The Jesus And Mary Chain – Head On
Echo And The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
New Order – The Perfect Kiss
Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
The Sugarcubes – Birthday
Hüsker Dü – Could You Be The One?
Faith No More – We Care A Lot
Violent Femmes – Gone Daddy Gone
Wire – Eardrum Buzz

Case has wear and small hairline crack. Please review listing images for condition details.