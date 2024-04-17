Set of 2 Alt. Rock Music CDs Never Mind The Mainstream The Best Of MTV Volume 1 and 2 [T73]

- Formats: CD
Set of 2 Alternative Rock Indie Rock Music CDs Never Mind The Mainstream The Best Of MTV Volume 1 and 2.
Never Mind The Mainstream The Best Of MTV Volume 1, Barcode 081227054526
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Higher Ground
Soul Asylum – Sometime To Return
The Stone Roses – Fools Gold (Single Edit)
The Mission UK – Wasteland
Bob Mould – See A Little Light
The Church – Under The Milky Way
Cocteau Twins – Carolyn’s Fingers
Julian Cope – World Shut Your Mouth
Sinéad O’Connor – Mandinka
Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians – Balloon Man
World Party – Put The Message In The Box
XTC – Dear God
They Might Be Giants – Ana Ng
Camper Van Beethoven – Eye Of Fatima (Part 1)
Modern English – I Melt With You
Never Mind The Mainstream The Best Of MTV Volume 2, Barcode 081227054625
R.E.M. – Orange Crush
Public Image Ltd. – This Is Not A Love Song
Ramones – Do You Remember Rock ‘N’ Roll Radio?
X – Burning House Of Love
Ministry – Stigmata
Morrissey – Everyday Is Like Sunday
The Jesus And Mary Chain – Head On
Echo And The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
New Order – The Perfect Kiss
Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus
The Sugarcubes – Birthday
Hüsker Dü – Could You Be The One?
Faith No More – We Care A Lot
Violent Femmes – Gone Daddy Gone
Wire – Eardrum Buzz
