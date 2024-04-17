Set of 2 Alt. Rock Music CDs Never Mind The Mainstream The Best Of MTV Volume 1 and 2 [T73]

View larger $10.89

$9.90 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock cd

SKU: 240417-115347

Weight: 1 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Set of 2 Alternative Rock Indie Rock Music CDs Never Mind The Mainstream The Best Of MTV Volume 1 and 2.

Never Mind The Mainstream The Best Of MTV Volume 1, Barcode 081227054526

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Higher Ground

Soul Asylum – Sometime To Return

The Stone Roses – Fools Gold (Single Edit)

The Mission UK – Wasteland

Bob Mould – See A Little Light

The Church – Under The Milky Way

Cocteau Twins – Carolyn’s Fingers

Julian Cope – World Shut Your Mouth

Sinéad O’Connor – Mandinka

Sonic Youth – Kool Thing

Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians – Balloon Man

World Party – Put The Message In The Box

XTC – Dear God

They Might Be Giants – Ana Ng

Camper Van Beethoven – Eye Of Fatima (Part 1)

Modern English – I Melt With You

Never Mind The Mainstream The Best Of MTV Volume 2, Barcode 081227054625

R.E.M. – Orange Crush

Public Image Ltd. – This Is Not A Love Song

Ramones – Do You Remember Rock ‘N’ Roll Radio?

X – Burning House Of Love

Ministry – Stigmata

Morrissey – Everyday Is Like Sunday

The Jesus And Mary Chain – Head On

Echo And The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

New Order – The Perfect Kiss

Depeche Mode – Personal Jesus

The Sugarcubes – Birthday

Hüsker Dü – Could You Be The One?

Faith No More – We Care A Lot

Violent Femmes – Gone Daddy Gone

Wire – Eardrum Buzz

Case has wear and small hairline crack. Please review listing images for condition details.