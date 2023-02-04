Set of 10 Battlestar Galactica (1978) Original Press Publicity Photos [L15]

- Cast: Anne Lockhart | Bruce Wright | David Greenan | Dirk Benedict | Ed Begley Jr. | George Murdock | Herbert Jefferson Jr. | Jack Stauffer | Jane Seymour | Janet Julian | Jeff MacKay | John Colicos | John Dullaghan | Lance LeGault | Larry Manetti | Laurette Spang | Leann Hunley | Lorne Greene | Maren Jensen | Noah Hathaway | Patrick Macnee | Paul LeClair | Richard Hatch | Sarah Rush | Terry Carter | Tony Swartz
- Characters: Captain Apollo | Lieutenant Starbuck
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Science Fiction
- Studios: ABC Television
- Rating: tv-pg
- More: Dirk Benedict | Jane Seymour | Lorne Greene | Patrick Macnee | Richard Hatch | Terry Carter
Set of 10 Battlestar Galactica (1978) Original Press Publicity Photos.
Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Anne Lockhart | Bruce Wright | David Greenan | Dirk Benedict | Ed Begley Jr. | George Murdock | Herbert Jefferson Jr. | Jack Stauffer | Jane Seymour | Janet Julian | Jeff MacKay | John Colicos | John Dullaghan | Lance LeGault | Larry Manetti | Laurette Spang | Leann Hunley | Lorne Greene | Maren Jensen | Noah Hathaway | Patrick Macnee | Paul LeClair | Richard Hatch | Sarah Rush | Terry Carter | Tony Swartz
- Characters: Captain Apollo | Lieutenant Starbuck
- Shows / Movies: Battlestar Galactica
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Science Fiction
- Companies: ABC Television
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Press Photos > Originals