Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Secret Service of the Imperial Court (a.k.a. Police Pool of Blood) 15 x 10 inch Original Lobby Card (1984)

Secret Service of the Imperial Court (a.k.a. Police Pool of Blood) 15 x 10 inch Original Lobby Card (1984)
View larger
Secret Service of the Imperial Court (a.k.a. Police Pool of Blood) 15 x 10 inch Original Lobby Card (1984)
Secret Service of the Imperial Court (a.k.a. Police Pool of Blood) 15 x 10 inch Original Lobby Card (1984)
Currently Unavailable
Lobby Card V1SKU: 180808-75152-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Hit Pictures | Lobby Cards
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: July 21, 1984
Rating: NR
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Secret Service of the Imperial Court (a.k.a. Police Pool of Blood) 15 x 10 inch Original Lobby Card (1984).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 15 x 10.5 in

Cast: Feng Ku | Ka-Yan Leung | Kuan-Chen Hu | Phillip Ko | Tony Liu | Yu Chen Fang | Yue-Ming Chang
Directors: Chin-Ku Lu
Project Name: Secret Service of the Imperial Court

Related Items

Bruce Lee Game of Death Yellow Jumpsuit Short Sleeve Shirt
Frank Frazetta Beauty and the Beast 24 x 36 inch Art Poster
Dog Day Afternoon (1975) Original One Sheet Movie Poster Al Pacino Sidney Lumet
Wes Craven Presents Dracula 2000 – DVD
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights at Sunset Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
The Flash – Season 2 Original Soundtrack Music by Blake Neely
Easy Rider – Live Free Ride Free 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
The Jewel of the Nile Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Composed by Jack Nitzsche
Spider-Man Widescreen 2-Disc Special Edition DVD
The Walking Dead Season 6 Teaser 23 x 34 inch Television Series Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Lobby Cards | Martial Arts | Movies, TV & Gaming | Shaw Brothers Studio | Throwback Space | Unavailable

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *