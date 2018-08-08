Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Lobby Cards
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Shaw Brothers Studio
Original U.S. Release: July 21, 1984
Rating: NR
Details
Secret Service of the Imperial Court (a.k.a. Police Pool of Blood) 15 x 10 inch Original Lobby Card (1984).
The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 15 x 10.5 in
Cast: Feng Ku | Ka-Yan Leung | Kuan-Chen Hu | Phillip Ko | Tony Liu | Yu Chen Fang | Yue-Ming Chang
Directors: Chin-Ku Lu
Project Name: Secret Service of the Imperial Court
