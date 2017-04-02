SDCC 2008 Star Wars Clone Commander Blue Hard Plastic Mask

Mask SKU: 170403-64268-1

For sale is a Star Wars Clone Commander Blue Comic Con Promotional Hard Plastic Mask from San Diego Comic Con 2008. This item was handed out in very limited supply during San Diego Comic Con 2008. The item has been stored away and is in excellent condition, but has some wear from storage. Each mask has unique imperfections, so there will be variations in the wear, which was part of the manufacturing process.

The mask is made of hard & durable plastic, with a Velcro elastic strap in the back.

Measures: 7 x 9.5 x 3.5 inches

Color: blue & white

