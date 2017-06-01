Twitter
SDCC 2006 Batman USPS FDI First Day Issue Super Hero Stamp DC Comics Caped Crusader Gotham City

SDCC 2006 Batman USPS FDI First Day Issue Super Hero Stamp DC Comics Caped Crusader Gotham City
SDCC 2006 Batman USPS FDI First Day Issue Super Hero Stamp DC Comics Caped Crusader Gotham City
$40.00

$27.00


1 in stock


USPS First Day issue PrintSKU: 170602-65808-1
Weight: 1 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Fantasy | Thriller
Studio: USPS
Item Release Date: July 20, 2006
Details

For sale is a San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) 2006 Batman USPS FDOI First Day Issue Cover Super Hero Stamp, based on the DC Comics character.

The item is new and still wrapped in its original packaging. The mat has minor creases and bends, along with small corner dings.

Date of Issue: July 20, 2006

