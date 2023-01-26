Scarface Movie Poster Al Pacino 27×51 Licensed Beach Towel [K34]

- Project Name: Scarface
- Product Types: Home & Bath | Beach Towels
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime
- Studios: Trev | Universal
- Original Release Date: December 9, 1983
- Rating: r
- More: Al Pacino | Brian De Palma | F. Murray Abraham | Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio | Michelle Pfeiffer | Robert Loggia | Steven Bauer
- See All BEACH TOWEL DESIGNS
- Dye Sublimated Print Uniquely Hand Printed in the USA.
- The dye sublimation printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and/or folds. They are unique to and a part of each towel.
- Each towel printed on a soft polyester base that gets softer with each wash.
- One side of every beach towel includes a unique art design printed by Logo Vision.
- All designs are officially licensed and include scenes from movies, cult television shows, fantasy & horror art work, and much more. CLICK HERE to see them all.
Scarface Movie Poster Al Pacino 27×51 Licensed Beach Towel.
Specifications
- Material:Microfiber Poly
- Size:27×51 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Al Israel | Al Pacino | Ángel Salazar | Arnaldo Santana | Brian De Palma | Dennis Holahan | F. Murray Abraham | Harris Yulin | Mark Margolis | Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio | Michael Alldredge | Michael P. Moran | Michelle Pfeiffer | Miriam Colon | Paul Shenar | Pepe Serna | Richard Belzer | Robert Loggia | Steven Bauer | Ted Beniades
- Shows / Movies: Scarface
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime
- Companies: Trev | Universal
- Product Types: Home & Bath > Beach Towels