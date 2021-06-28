Saturday Night Fever The Original Movie Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition (1977) [H80]

- Cast: Barry Miller | Donna Pescow | John Travolta | Karen Lynn Gorney
- Directors: John Badham
- Project Name Saturday Night Fever
- Artists Bee Gees | David Shire | K.C. & The Sunshine Band | Kool & The Gang | M.F.S.B. | Ralph MacDonald | Tavares | The Trammps | Walter Murphy | Yvonne Elliman
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama
- Studios: RSO Records
- Original Release Date: December 16, 1977
- Rating: R
- More: Donna Pescow | John Badham | John Travolta | Kool & The Gang
Saturday Night Fever The Original Movie Soundtrack 2LP Vinyl Edition.
Item has wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Playlists
- Stayin' Alive by: Bee Gees
- How Deep is your Love by: Bee Gees
- If I Can't Have You by: Yvonne Elliman
- A Fifth of Beethoven by: Walter Murphy
- Jive Talkin' by: Bee Gees
- K-Jee by: M.F.S.B.
- Calypso Breakdown by: Ralph MacDonald
- More Than A Woman by: Tavares
- Night Fever by: Bee Gees
- Boogie Shoes by: K.C. & The Sunshine Band
- Disco Inferno by: The Trammps
- You Should Be Dancing by: Bee Gees
- Open Sesame by: Kool & The Gang
- More Than A Woman by: Bee Gees
- Manhattan Skyline
- Night on Disco Mountain
- Salsation by: David Shire
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
