Satoshi Kon’s Millennium Actress 27×40 inch Original Movie Poster – 1st U.S. Home Video Release DreamWorks (2003)

Details

Satoshi Kon’s Millennium Actress 27×40 inch Original Movie Poster – Home Video Release DreamWorks (2003). This poster was used to promote the 2003 DreamWorks DVD release of the anime Millennium Actress. It was the first release of the film in the U.S.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Size: 27x40 in

Cast: Fumiko Orikasa | Hirotaka Suzuoki | Hisako Kyôda | Kan Tokumaru | Mami Koyama | Miyoko Shôji | Shouko Tsuda | Shôzô Îzuka | Takkô Ishimori | Tomie Kataoka

Directors: Satoshi Kon

Project Name: Millenium Actress

